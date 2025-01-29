Honorees Include Three Four Million Milers and 100th Three Million Miler in Company History

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced that 246 of its professional truck drivers achieved million-mile safe driving milestones in 2024. Collectively, they have driven over 308 million consecutive accident-free miles, equivalent to roughly 12,379 trips around the Earth.

Of the 246 drivers, 199 reached one million consecutive accident-free miles, while 35 drivers surpassed two million miles. Additionally, XPO celebrated nine drivers for achieving three million consecutive accident-free miles, including the 100th driver in company history to accomplish this feat.

Three drivers were recognized by XPO for reaching four million consecutive accident-free miles last year: Dale Williams of Knoxville, Tennessee; Doug Phelps of Clearfield, Pennsylvania; and Darrell Thompson of Indianapolis, Indiana. Four million miles is the equivalent of driving to the moon and back over eight times. Dale, Doug and Darrell have a combined 116 years of accident-free driving at XPO.

Mario Harik, XPO’s chief executive officer, said, “I want to congratulate our 246 drivers who reached one million or more consecutive accident-free miles last year. I am grateful for everything they do to serve our customers and keep our roads safe, and I look forward to recognizing many more drivers in the coming year.”

