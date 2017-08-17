FxWirePro: AUD/USD breaks major trendline resistance at 0.7925, bias higher

AUD/USD breaks major trendline resistance at 0.7925, scope for further upside. The pair retraced dip below 23.6% Fib and spiked to fresh session tops near 0.7933 after disappointing US housing market data overnight. U.S. housing starts tumbled to an …
