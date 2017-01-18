The Australian dollar is sliding after Janet Yellen talked up the US economy

The US dollar surged as US bond yields rose, seeing the AUD/USD tumble to its session lows just above 75 cents. AUD/USD 5-Minute Chart With the Aussie already under pressure, whether that trend will be maintained will likely come down to the release of …
