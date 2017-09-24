Bitcoin ETFs on the Horizon

Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency polarizing governments, banks, and investors alike, has plummeted more than 25%, to around $3,580, from its early September peak of $4,950.72, according CoinDesk. The sell-off was largely driven by Chinese regulators formally …
