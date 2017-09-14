Bitcoin Price Drops Below $3,500, But Is a Relief Rally In Sight?

The bitcoin-US dollar exchange (BTC/USD) rate fell to a fresh four-week low of $3,413 this morning following reports that Shanghai-based bitcoin exchange BTCC will shut down its domestic trading operations effective September 30. As such, the announcement …
