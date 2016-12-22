Bitcoin's Increasing Value

Bitcoin is a digital currency that many of us have never used. Yet this year the total value of all bitcoin hit $14 billion. The currency has doubled in value from $435 each at the start of 2016. The increase may be connected to the weakening of the …
