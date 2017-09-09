Ethereum, Bitcoin Prices Lead $20 Billion Slump Amid Chinese Regulatory Turbulence

This week was a turbulent one for the crypto markets, with the total cryptocurrency market cap shedding $20 billion amid Chinese regulatory uncertainty. The bitcoin price ended the week with an 8% decline, while the ethereum price posted a double-digit dip.
