Let us briefly rest from the obscene world of politics and turn to the more wholesome subject of hookups at bars. A 28-year-old named Justin Schweiger was recently caught lining up six dates for one night. He had ordered this “buffet of women” with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Froma Harrop: Women united refuse to Be dishes on cad’s buffet
Let us briefly rest from the obscene world of politics and turn to the more wholesome subject of hookups at bars. A 28-year-old named Justin Schweiger was recently caught lining up six dates for one night. He had ordered this “buffet of women” with the …