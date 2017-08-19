USD/CAD may continue to give back the rebound from the August-low (1.2413) as the Federal Reserve scales back its hawkish outlook for monetary policy, while the Bank of Canada (BoC) appears to be on course to deliver another rate-hike in 2017. Sign Up and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD to Eye 2017-Low on Dovish Fed as Focus Shifts to Jackson Hole
USD/CAD may continue to give back the rebound from the August-low (1.2413) as the Federal Reserve scales back its hawkish outlook for monetary policy, while the Bank of Canada (BoC) appears to be on course to deliver another rate-hike in 2017. Sign Up and …