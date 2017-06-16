Idorsia spins out of J&J-Actelion with $1B and multidrug pipeline, sees shares jump 30% on first day of trading

Shares in Idorsia began trading at CHF 10 ($10) a piece but quickly soared higher. The stock settled around the CHF 13 mark a few hours after the market opened. That jump was foreseeable. Talking to Reuters, an anonymous trader said the initial CHF 10 …