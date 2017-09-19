Initiating Research Reports on Utilities Equities — NiSource, NRG Energy, Public Service Enterprise, and Sempra Energy

NEW YORK, September 19, 2017 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ — NEW YORK, September 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Merrillville, Indiana headquartered NiSource Inc.’s stock finished Monday’s session 1.67% lower at $26.54 with a total trading volume of 2.30 million shares.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)