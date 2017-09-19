Market Update – Asian Session: Equities And FX Await Fed Meeting

Asian equity markets opened broadly stronger, with a 3rd consecutive day of gains, again tracking US markets. Hong Kong shares fell for the first time in 3 days, weighed down by Chinese developers. China’s MSCI Index fell 0.4% after closing at the …
