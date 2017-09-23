Race against time. The recent slippage in India’s macroeconomic parameters (CAD, GDP growth, inflation) may dampen investment sentiment unless earnings surprise positively. We have been hopeful about India’s strong ‘macro’ translating into economic and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Strategy: Race against time – By Sanjeev Prasad, Co-Head and Managing Director at Kotak Institutional Equities - September 23, 2017
- Equities tumble on global cues, Nifty slips below 10k - September 23, 2017
- The 10yr/T-Bill Spread Positive For Equities - September 22, 2017