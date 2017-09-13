EUR/USD slips back to the 1.1970 area, near session lows

EUR/USD surrendered some gains following the release of US data, and is currently hovering around the 1.1970/60 zone. EUR/USD upside lost momentum ahead of 1.2000 Spot stayed apathetic after US producer prices came in below expectations during August.
