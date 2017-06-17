Shawn Mendes Closes the Emporio Armani Show

MENDES MODELS: Shawn Mendes admitted he was “a little nervous” ahead of his runway appearance on the Emporio Armani runway. He shouldn’t have worried – even if it was somewhat awkward. As he self-consciously held his arm aloft, he walked and skipped down the catwalk to the tune of his hit “Mercy” at the close of the show. Mendes said he was “not used to wearing high fashion” but that he eased into it with the Armani looks for their “fit and comfort.” Mendes fronts the ad campaign for the new Emporio Armani smartwatch, presented at the tail end of the show with a video and officially launched on Saturday evening at the designer’s megastore in Milan. The venue was already under siege by Mendes’ fans in the afternoon–scorching sun be damned.

SEE ALSO: Emporio Armani Men’s Spring 2018 >>

Shawn Mendes closed the Emporio Armani Men’s Spring 2018 show

Davide_Maestri/WWD

"No time for holidays," gamely said Armie Hammer, who will promote "Cars 3" through the summer. Hammer has joined the cast of the latest installment of the Disney-Pixar computer-animated film series, lending his voice to villain Jackson Storm.

