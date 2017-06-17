Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Shawn Mendes Closes the Emporio Armani Show

Shawn Mendes Closes the Emporio Armani Show

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

MENDES MODELS: Shawn Mendes admitted he was “a little nervous” ahead of his runway appearance on the Emporio Armani runway. He shouldn’t have worried – even if it was somewhat awkward. As he self-consciously held his arm aloft, he walked and skipped down the catwalk to the tune of his hit “Mercy” at the close of  the show. Mendes said he was “not used to wearing high fashion” but that he eased into it with the Armani looks for their “fit and comfort.” Mendes fronts the ad campaign for the new Emporio Armani smartwatch, presented at the tail end of the show with a video and officially launched on Saturday evening at the designer’s megastore in Milan. The venue was already under siege by Mendes’ fans in the afternoon–scorching sun be damned.
SEE ALSO: Emporio Armani Men’s Spring 2018 >>

Shawn Mendes closed the Emporio Armani Men’s Spring 2018 show 
Davide_Maestri/WWD

“No time for holidays,” gamely said Armie Hammer, who will promote “Cars 3” through the summer. Hammer has joined the cast of the latest installment of the Disney-Pixar computer-animated film series,  lending his voice to villain Jackson Storm. Ahead of the show, asked about the first movie, doing a quick count, Hammer said he

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.