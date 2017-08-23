ARGENTINA: Industrial Production Grows 5.4% In July – FIEL

Argentina’s Industrial Production Index grew 5.4% in July on an annual comparison, said the Latin American Economic Research Foundation (FIEL).

On a monthly basis, the Argentinean industrial output increased 1.9% in July compared to June, after seasonal adjustment.

At the activity level, the production of non-ferrous minerals grew 7.7% year-to-date on an annual comparison, while steel production increases 3.1% on the same basis.

