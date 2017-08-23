Argentina’s Industrial Production Index grew 5.4% in July on an annual comparison, said the Latin American Economic Research Foundation (FIEL).
On a monthly basis, the Argentinean industrial output increased 1.9% in July compared to June, after seasonal adjustment.
At the activity level, the production of non-ferrous minerals grew 7.7% year-to-date on an annual comparison, while steel production increases 3.1% on the same basis.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- ARGENTINA: Industrial Production Grows 5.4% In July – FIEL - August 23, 2017
- New Zealand July Trade Surplus NZ$85 Million - August 23, 2017
- BRAZIL: Long Term Rate In BNDES Financing Approved In Committee - August 23, 2017