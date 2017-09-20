ARGENTINA: Reserves Increase By US$ 1.86 Billion In August (Update)

The Argentinean Central Bank (BCRA) said international reserves increased by US$ 1.862 billion in August, closing the month at US$ 48.877 billion.

During August, the increase in international reserves was primarily due to the National Treasury’s foreign currency income for bonds placements for US$ 6.156 billion.

Also, the National Treasury faced US$ 2.032 billion in bill maturities and made cancellations of capital and interest to international organizations and holders of other securities denominated in foreign currency for approximately US$ 220 million. In addition, a US $ 72 million payment was made to the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI).

In August, the National Treasury sold US$ 2.1 billion, and banks and other entities, US $ 362 million. This total was purchased by private sector clients for US$ 1,903 million through the Single Market and Free of Exchange and by the BCRA for US$ 567 million.

Finally, the monetary authority recorded a US$ 2,539 million “other net” outflow, which includes the performance of reserves, adjustments in valuation, the purchase and sale of securities, movements in National Treasury accounts and BCRA’s operations.

