Dutch Q2 GDP Growth Unrevised

Dutch economic growth accelerated as initially estimated in the three months ended June, latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 1.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.6 percent rise in the first quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on August 16.

In the fourth quarter of the previous year, the rate of expansion was 0.7 percent.

The economy has been growing since the third quarter of 2015.

During the second quarter, GDP growth was mainly boosted by household consumption, exports and investments.

Moreover, GDP growth in the second quarter was exceptionally high. Such a growth rate had only been recorded twice this century, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth improved to 3.3 percent in the June quarter from 3.2 percent in the March quarter. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.

