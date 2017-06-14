Fxwirepro: Eur/krw Rejects Key Support at 1,252 Mark, Bias Remains Bullish

EUR/KRW is currently trading around 1,258 mark.

Pair made intraday high at 1,258 and low at 1,252 levels.



Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 1,247 marks.



A sustained close above 1,253 will take the parity higher towards key resistances around 1,262, 1,269, 1,274, 1,287 and 1,304 marks respectively.



On the other side, a daily close below 1,253 will drag the parity down towards key supports around 1,247, 1,234, 1,225, 1,218, 1,207, 1,200, 1,194 and 1,189 marks respectively.



Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads up and confirms the bullish trend in a daily chart.



Seoul shares open up 0.03 pct at 2373.36.

We prefer to take long position in EUR/KRW around 1,255, stop loss 1,247 and target of 1,269/1,287.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com