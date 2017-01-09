GBP/USD falls to the lowest since October on Brexit fears

The British pound is on the back foot once again. GBP/USD fell below the lows seen in late December and now trades at levels last visited in October, just after the flash crash. Sterling is also lower against the euro and the yen and it’s all due to Brexit fears. Over the weekend, fresh dark clouds have […]

The post GBP/USD falls to the lowest since October on Brexit fears appeared first on Forex Crunch.