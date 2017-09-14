Japan Industrial Production Falls As Estimated In July

Japan’s industrial production declined as initially estimated in July, latest figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-over-month in July, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in June. That was in line with the flash data published on August 31.

Shipments fell 0.7 percent over the month, confirming the preliminary report.

Inventories slid 1.1 percent instead of a 1.2 percent decrease reported earlier.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 4.7 percent in July from 5.5 percent in the preceding month.

