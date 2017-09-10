Dollar/CAD had a dramatic week, crashing on another hawkish hike from the BOC. Can it break under 1.20? Manufacturing sales stand out this week. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The BOC did it again. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates, and that was not fully priced in. They […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Sep. 11-15 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

