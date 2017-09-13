VENEZUELA: ANC Dismisses European Call For Sanctions

Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly (ANC) rejected the European Parliament call for sanctions against the country and its condemnation to the election held on July 30 in the South American country.
“From this empowered and sovereign National Constituent Assembly, we reject all attempts to intervene in Venezuela. We repudiate all actions against our homeland aimed at its intervention,” said the ANC chairwoman Delcy Rodr?guez during the session, according to the Venezuelan News Agency.
Earlier, the European Parliament stated that “does not recognize these elections nor the actions or decisions adopted by the recently constituted Assembly due to its lack of legitimacy.”
