New Orders in Australia decreased to 39 in the second quarter of 2017 from 42 in the first quarter of 2017. New Orders in Australia averaged 14.58 from 1998 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 47 in the third quarter of 2003 and a record low of -37 in the fourth quarter of 2008. This page provides – Australia New Orders – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

