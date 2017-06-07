China GDP From Agriculture/ Primary Industry

GDP From Agriculture in China decreased to 8654 CNY HML in the first quarter of 2017 from 63671 CNY HML in 2016. GDP From Agriculture in China averaged 14889.63 CNY HML from 1992 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 63671 CNY HML in the fourth quarter of 2016 and a record low of 649.30 CNY HML in the first quarter of 1992. China Gdp From Agriculture includes Agriculture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry and Fishery industries. The value is cumulative. This page provides – China Gdp From Agriculture- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story