China’s Industrial Output, Retail Sales Growth Eases In August

China’s industrial production and retail sales growth weakened in August and fixed asset investment logged its slowest growth since 1999, as measures to curb excessive lending and reduce overcapacity weighed on activity. Industrial production climbed 6 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 6.4 percent increase seen in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.
