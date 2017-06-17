New Zealand recorded a capital and financial account surplus of 1965 NZD Million in the first quarter of 2017. Capital Flows in New Zealand averaged 1692.28 NZD Million from 2000 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 7149 NZD Million in the third quarter of 2011 and a record low of -3332 NZD Million in the first quarter of 2009. In New Zealand, international capital flows are measured using the Capital and Financial Account Balance of the Balance of Payments. This page provides – New Zealand Capital Flows- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story