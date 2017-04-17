Consumer Price Index CPI in the United Kingdom increased to 102.50 Index Points in March from 102.10 Index Points in February of 2017. Consumer Price Index CPI in the United Kingdom averaged 76.81 Index Points from 1988 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 102.50 Index Points in March of 2017 and a record low of 48.40 Index Points in January of 1988. In the United Kingdom, the Consumer Price Index or CPI measures changes in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services. This page provides the latest reported value for – United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.