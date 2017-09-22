Strong UK retail sales stats were not enough to help the Pound sustain gains against a strengthening US Dollar, as the USD/GBP advanced thanks to the latest Federal Reserve policy decision. The pair could continue its advance depending on Friday’s Brexit …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- US Dollar To Pound Exchange Rate Resumes FED Gains After UK PM Reveals 2-yr Brexit Transitional Proposal - September 22, 2017
- GBP/USD Facing Major Resistance Trend Line On Weekly Chart - September 22, 2017
- Trade Idea: GBP/USD – Sell at 1.3620 - September 22, 2017