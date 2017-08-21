In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, spot should keep the sideline theme between 108 and 115 in the next 1-3 months. “We still expect the broader trading range for USD/JPY of 108-115 to hold over the next 3-6 months, and while both US and Japanese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY rangebound between 108-115 for the time being – Danske Bank - August 21, 2017
- USD/JPY Is This A Valid Breakdown? - August 21, 2017
- USD/JPY eyes a break below 109.00, despite notable USD demand - August 21, 2017