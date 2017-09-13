The three-day rally in the USD/JPY spot has stalled in Asia, with the pair failing to take out the 50-DMA hurdle of 110.55 levels. Reports that the US tax reform guidance is likely to be released before the end of September pushed the spot to a high of 110 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Three-day rally stalls at 50-DMA in Asia, eyes US CPI - September 13, 2017
- Will USD/JPY Break 111? - September 13, 2017
- USD/JPY / VIX and rates relationship – Nomura - September 13, 2017