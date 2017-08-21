Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield lowest in eight weeks as investors brace for Jackson Hole

Treasury yields retreat on Monday as bond investors buy government bonds ahead of the Kansas Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium, an annual gathering where a puzzling lack of inflation that has flummoxed central bankers domestically and in Europe is likely to be discussed.
