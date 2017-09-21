Exxon: Baytown, Beaumont refineries back in line at reduced rates

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Thursday its Baytown and Beaumont refineries in the U.S. Gulf Coast have begun producing fuels at a reduced rate, as their recovery from Hurricane Harvey continued. Refined-product pipelines in the Gulf area and other regions of Texas have restarted, and offshore production platforms in the Gulf have resumed normal operations, Exxon said. Baytown is the U.S.’s second-largest refinery. Exxon shares fell 0.9%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story