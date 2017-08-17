Fox CEO James Murdoch slams Trump and hate groups, pledges $1 million to ADL

21st Century Fox Chief Executive James Murdoch, the son of Rupert Murdoch, denounced the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va., and President Donald Trump’s response to it in an email obtained and published late Thursday by the New York Times. Murdoch also said he will donate $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League, and encouraged others to donate as well. A Fox spokesperson verified the email as authentic. In the email addressed to “friends,” Murdoch wrote: “What we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people. . . . I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists.” His father, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has been a strong supporter and informal adviser of Trump, and 21st Century Fox is the parent of Fox News. Rupert Murdoch also controls News Corp. , the parent company of MarketWatch and the Wall Street Journal.

