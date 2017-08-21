The Wall Street Journal: Suspected driver in Barcelona attack shot and killed by police

Police shot and killed the man suspected of being the driver in Thursday’s attack in Barcelona after confronting him in this village wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest, Spanish authorities said.
