The Wall Street Journal: Tensions escalate with North Korea as U.S. planes patrol coast, Pyongyang warns it will attack

In a new escalation of hostility between Washington and Pyongyang, North Korea’s foreign minister warned in a United Nations speech Saturday that a rocket attack on the U.S. mainland was “inevitable” while U.S. warplanes flew off the east coast of North Korea in an explicit show of force.
