The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s travel ban on refugees reinstated by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday again ordered a reinstatement of the Trump administration’s restrictions on refugee entry into the U.S., another shift in the seesaw legal battle over President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.
