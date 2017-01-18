Toshiba plunges more than 20% as nuclear losses said to mount

Shares of Toshiba Corp. tanked Thursday after reports that losses in its nuclear business may be worse than expected. Japan’s Nikkei business daily reported Thursday that Toshiba was facing a 500-billion-yen ($4.4 billion) loss in its U.S. nuclear power subsidiary. In a statement, Toshiba said it was still calculating those costs. Japan’s NHK also reported that the conglomerate will seek to sell additional assets to raise about 300 billion yen. On Wednesday, Toshiba said it was exploring the spinoff of its core semiconductor business. By midday Thursday, Tokyo time, Toshiba was down more than 22%. Its stock has tumbled more than 50% in the past month.

