Breaking News
Home / Top News / About the unaudited financial data of JSC “Latvian Shipping Company” for the second quarter

About the unaudited financial data of JSC “Latvian Shipping Company” for the second quarter

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

Latvian Shipping Company (“LSC” or “Company”) and its subsidiaries (“LSC Group” or “Group”) financial result for the first six months of 2017 was a profit of USD 9.39 million (EUR 8.60 million), the equity value in euro terms slightly decreased and was EUR 137.66 million or 0.69 EUR per share due to a weakening USD/EUR exchange rate.

The financial result for the first six months of 2017 was mainly attributable to reverse impairments recognised in respect to the value of the LSC Group’s fleet in the amount of USD 9.76 million (EUR 8.55 million) and profit from the sale of real estate property owned by the LSC Group in the amount of USD 2.00 million (EUR 1.75 million). The fair market value of the fleet decreased by USD 8.25 million (EUR 7.22 million) in the reporting period. 

The total revenue of the commercial fleet for the first six months of 2017 was USD 47.15 million (EUR 43.69 million). The revenue reflects lower charter rates, but was boosted by a larger proportion of the vessels trading on the spot market where voyage costs are included in the revenue. The total net book value of the LSC Group’s fleet at the 30th June 2017 was 258.25 million USD (EUR 226.27 million). 

Key financial indicators for LSC Group H1 2015-2017 (USD million):

   
6M 2015		  
6M 2016		  
6M 2017
Sales 45.81 50.08 47.15
EBITDA 23.80 27.94 20.64
Profit (loss)/ before exceptionals 10.25 (0.90) (2.20)
Exceptionals (income from financial assets) 0.65 0.01 2.00
Exceptionals (fleet impairment/reversal of fleet revaluation loss) (2.05) (5.60) 9.80
Net (loss)/profit 8.85 (6.66) 9.39

The Group’s commercial fleet remains unchanged at sixteen vessels, with a Group subsidiary, LSC Shipmanagement Ltd, appointed to technically manage not only the LSC Group’s owned fleet but also nine third party tankers thus bringing the number of vessels under technical management to twenty-five.  

About JSC “Latvian Shipping Company”

JSC “Latvian Shipping Company” (Nasdaq Riga: LSC1R) is vessel owner in the segment of medium and handy size tankers. The company owns 16 modern vessels employing more than 1300 professional and high-skilled seamen from Latvia. Besides, LSC subsidiary “LSC Ship management” Ltd is technically serving 9 more vessels, thus managing a fleet of 25 vessels. The average age of the LSC fleet is 9 years. All of the vessels have received ISM (International Safety Management) certificates.

         Artis Ozolins, Communications Consultant
         JSC “Latvian Shipping Company”
         Telephone: +371-26179051
         E-mail: [email protected]
         www.lk.lv

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.