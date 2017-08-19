After Charlottesville, Boston aims to avert violence at ‘Free Speech’ rally

BOSTON (Reuters) – Hundreds of police officers will hit the streets of Boston on Saturday to deter violence at a “Free Speech” rally with right-wing speakers a week after a woman was killed at a Virginia white-supremacist protest.
