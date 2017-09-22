Chief Outsiders to Provide Marketing Insights in Partnership with Rhythm Systems

Houston, TX, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chief Outsiders – the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” firm devoted to the growth of small and mid-market businesses – will partner with Rhythm Systems on a pair of initiatives designed to deliver enhanced go-to-market insights to C-level executives.

Chief Outsiders’ Chief Marketing Officer Neil Anderson will co-host a webinar with Cindy Praeger, Co-Founder of Rhythm Systems titled: “The No. 1 Reason CEOs Don’t Get Marketing ROI,” at 1 p.m. EDT on October 4. The free webinar – presented in partnership with the Charlotte, N.C.-based Rhythm Systems – will help CEOs better understand the importance of using marketing systems and processes to ensure the best chances for return on a company’s marketing investments.

Later in October, Chief Outsiders will be a value-added sponsor of the Rhythm Systems Breakthrough Conference, billed as the premier gathering of mid-market growth companies. Planned for October 19 and 20 in Charlotte, NC, the conference will focus on helping attendees create execution-ready go-to-market plans, grow accountable leaders and teams, and network with other mid-market CEOs.

“Rhythm Systems, like Chief Outsiders, is keenly focused on helping mid-market executive leadership learn how to optimize products and services, resources, and strategies in an effort to delivery enhanced ROI,” said Art Saxby, CEO, Chief Outsiders. “As such, we are pleased to partner with Rhythm Systems to help C-level leaders understand how harnessing go-to-market strategies can be the best hedge against dynamic competitive forces in their marketplace.”

Registration for the free webinar currently is open at http://connect.rhythmsystems.com/webinar/the-1-reason-ceos-dont-get-marketing-roi. Additionally, there still is time for interested senior leaders to register for the Rhythm Systems Breakthrough Conference by visiting http://breakthrough.rhythmsystems.com.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with more than 55 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 500 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past four years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in the Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

About Rhythm Systems

Rhythm Systems is the industry’s only solution that combines complete, cloud-based business execution software along with expert consultants and a library of step-by-step tools to help mid-market companies drive airtight execution so they can achieve their business objectives and long-term success. Founded in 2006, Rhythm Systems has helped hundreds of companies improve team execution, accelerate growth and achieve measurable success. CEO and Co-founder Patrick Thean’s book, Rhythm: How to Achieve Breakthrough Execution and Accelerate Growth, was published in April 2014 and recently hit No. 3 on the Amazon Best Seller Rank for Kindle. For more information, visit www.rhythmsystems.com or follow on Twitter @RhythmSystems.

