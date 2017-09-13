GTT: Change within the Management team

Paris – September 13, 2017. GTT today announces that Julien Burdeau, Chief Operating Officer and Innovation Director, is leaving the Company to enter into a new stage in his career.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT declared: “I want to thank Julien Burdeau for his involvement in the performance of his duties during his four year career at GTT.”

A temporary organization has been set up in order to ensure the continuity of innovation activities at GTT.

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

