Max Sound: Coalition Against Google Adds Agenda

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Max Sound Corporation (MAXD) (OTC PINK:MAXD) provides the following update of expanded agenda to its Coalition against Google, Inc.

On June 27, 2017 the European Commission (EC) adopted a Prohibition Decision (a guilty verdict) in the Google Search Case. Google was fined a record €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) and given 90 days to mend its ways. This significant fine by the EC significantly impacted Google Inc.’s earnings and it continues to pursue additional anti-trust claims against them.

The Competition Complaint filed with the EC was initiated by business owners Adam and Shivaun Raff who were harmed by Google’s fraudulent practices and took action. Here is a definitive timeline of the events leading up to the landmark fine above which represents a significant victory for victims and consumers alike:

http://www.foundem.co.uk/Foundem_Google_Timeline.pdf

”Although the record-breaking €2.42 billion fine is likely to dominate the headlines, the prohibition of Google’s immensely harmful search manipulation practices is far more important. There can’t have been many Competition cases where the stakes for consumers, businesses, and innovation were any higher.” said Shivaun Raff, CEO and Co-Founder of Foundem, the lead Complainant in the European Commission’s Google Search case. “The Google Search case is not about Google’s comparison shopping service; it is about Google’s core search results and the illegal practices Google uses to manipulate them.”

“The Raff’s are Co-Founders of Foundem and SearchNeutrality.org and the matters covered on these sites should be of great interest to any other victims of Google’s bad practices who previously thought they were alone in their battles against Google,” said John Blaisure, Max Sound’s CEO.

Another group taking on Google in the European Union, in concert with the Coalition’s agenda, is Grip (Google Redress & Integrity Platform) http://www.grip.eu/.

GRIP is a new initiative to evaluate the potential damage claims arising from Google’s anticompetitive behavior. GRIP believes that Google’s alleged anti-competitive behavior has potential to prevent and/or reduce competition in several technology markets, harm consumers and dynamic small companies, and stifle innovation. We believe that the ultimate number of businesses and individuals potentially affected could be significant. GRIP will work with you to better understand whether you or your business have been harmed by Google’s anticompetitive business practices and, if appropriate, refer you to legal practitioners who will provide you with expert and realistic advice, which will reflect your individual needs and circumstances.

“Regular people, inventors and businesses harmed by Google from all around the world are finally gathering together to be heard and vindicated,” said Mr. Blaisure. “The Coalition represents a major movement to expose the Internet giant and let courts world-wide know that laws, capitalism and freedom can’t be hidden by a company that has built its fortunes stealing from the hard working innovators, honest business owners and trusting consumers of the world. In the upcoming weeks we plan to announce key players in the Coalition.”

As previously mentioned, on July 25, 2017 Law firm Buether Joe & Carpenter LLC filed a Fourth Amended Complaint against Defendants Google, Inc., Flux Factory, Inc., Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Sebastian Thrun, Eric “Astro” Teller, et al. The fourth amended filing is a Motion for Leave to add Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) pursuant to 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961, et seq. and on August 9, 2017 it was announced that Max Sound Corp. would lead the newly formed Coalition of individuals and businesses harmed by Google, Inc. and/or Alphabet, Inc. Since that time, MAXD has been in talks with several organizations helping the Company finalize its mission and goals that will go forward with the Coalition’s agenda.

RICO claim and the Coalition links:

http://www.marketwired.com/press-release/max-sound-amended-filing-against-google-adds-racketeering-influenced-corrupt-organization-otc-pink-maxd-2227796.htm Download the filing from the court here: Amended Complaint or download entire motion from BJC here: Share File

https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/08/09/1082613/0/en/Max-Sound-Commits-To-Lead-Anti-Google-Coalition.html

About Max Sound Corporation: As creators of the acclaimed MAX-D HD Audio, Max Sound can provide a better solution for Audio, Video and Data transmissions. Max Sound Corporation is the company that brings forth technologies for the betterment of our world, including being co-owners of the Optimized Data Transmission Technology patent portfolio. Max Sound®, MAXD® and MAX-D Audio Perfected® and HD Audio® are registered trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. To learn more about the MAX-D Technology, please visit http://maxd.audio.

Max Sound Representation:

G. Robert Blakey: George Robert Blakey is an American attorney and law professor. He is best known for his work in connection with drafting the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and for scholarship on that subject.

Buether Joe & Carpenter: Buether Joe & Carpenter, LLC is an intellectual property and commercial litigation boutique law firm focusing on patent, copyright, trademark, trade secret, and unfair competition lawsuits, as well as antitrust, contract and other business disputes for both plaintiffs and defendants. BJC offers clients the expertise of attorneys with decades of experience in handling complex litigation in an effective and efficient manner. For more information, visit www.bjciplaw.com.

Christian, Smith & Jewell: Christian, Smith & Jewell (CSJ) stands out as a premier law firm in the Houston legal community. CSJ takes pride in handling tough cases, both large and small in state and federal courts across the United States and abroad. CSJ excels in all types of civil litigation, including shareholder and partnership disputes, stock fraud, commercial, oil and gas, real estate, lender liability/debtor litigation, loan work outs, director’s liability litigation/arbitration, structured settlements, construction law, personal injury, and international arbitration/litigation. For more information, visit www.csj-law.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Max Sound’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the company’s cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, and other risk factors. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Max Sound disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Max Sound Corporation and its Affiliates on its website http://maxd.audio or at http://www.sec.gov.