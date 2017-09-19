Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Investor Day on October 17, 2017

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PRTK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry, today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

During the Investor Day, Paratek’s management team and experts in the field of antibiotics development and infectious disease will discuss progress of the clinical development program and pre-commercialization activities for omadacycline. The meeting will feature presentations by key opinion leaders including:

Charles V. Pollack, Jr., M.D., Thomas Jefferson University

George Zhanel, Ph.D., University of Manitoba

George Sakoulas, M.D., University of California San Diego

A live webcast of the Investor Day and replay will be available online from the Events and Presentations section of Paratek’s website at www.paratekpharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Paratek website approximately one hour after the live event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies based upon its expertise in novel tetracycline chemistry. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a new, once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic being developed for the treatment of serious community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), and urinary tract infections. Omadacycline has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation and Fast Track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the target indications of ABSSSI, CABP and cUTI. Paratek has completed Phase 3 development activities for omadacycline in CABP and ABSSSI and is preparing to submit marketing applications in the United States and European Union. Paratek has licensed rights for omadacycline to Zai Lab for the greater China region, and retains all remaining global rights.

Under a research agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, omadacycline also is being studied against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases of public health and biodefense importance, including plague and anthrax.

Paratek’s second Phase 3 product candidate, sarecycline, is being developed by Allergan in the U.S. as a new once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of acne. Allergan has completed Phase 3 development activities for sarecycline and is preparing a new drug application for submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Paratek retains all ex-U.S. rights to sarecycline.

Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.

