ShelterLogic Corporation Acquires Outdoor Products Division of Transom Bravo Holdings Corp.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transom Bravo Holdings Corp. (“Bravo Sports” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Transom Capital Group and global leader in the recreational and sporting goods markets, announces the divestiture of its Outdoor Products Division (“Outdoor Division”) to ShelterLogic Corporation.

The Outdoor Division is a designer, innovator, manufacturer and marketer of shade canopies, outdoor chairs and related accessories. Products from this division are sold under brands such as QuikShade, Solo, Shade Tech, Moto Shade and GO. These brands complement ShelterLogic’s existing product lines of shelters and framed canopies for residential and commercial use.

“As we continue to focus on organic growth with our Action Sports Division, the transaction with ShelterLogic is mutually beneficial to both parties,” said Leonardo Pais, CEO of Bravo Sports. “With Transom Capital Group, our focus has been to realize the value of the Outdoor Division, after building it over the last 20 years into the innovation leader in instant shade canopies, and this transaction accomplishes that goal.”

“We are excited to continue our investment strategy with Bravo Sports and to build a world-class action sports business with this platform. We know our Outdoor Division’s industry leading brands and market position will find a great home in ShelterLogic and provide the team and that company with great opportunities for growth and success,” said James Oh, Principal of Transom Capital Group.

Sell-side advisors included D.A. Davidson as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig as M&A and debt counsel.

ABOUT BRAVO SPORTS: Bravo Sports, has a stable of market-leading brands, including: Pro-Tec™, Sector 9™, Kryptonics™, Nutcase Helmets, Gullwing™, Rad Wheels™, Vision™, Variflex™, Satellite™, Maple™, Channel One™, Static™, Ten-Eighty™, Hyper™, ONE Industries™, SixSixOne™, Airzone™, PlayWheels™, Pulse Performance Products™, Pulse Safe Start™; to go along with industry-leading licenses with outstanding partners like Marvel™, Nickelodeon™, Disney/Pixar™, Sanrio™, Dreamworks™, Darkstar™, and Speed Demons™.

ABOUT TRANSOM CAPITAL GROUP

Transom Capital Group is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with an operational focus to private equity investing in the lower-middle-market. The Transom Capital team has a proven track record of investing in, restructuring, monitoring and growing lower-middle-market businesses for the long-term. Key to this success is its unique hands-on approach to partnership and proprietary ARMOR℠ value creation process (Acquisition, Restructuring, Monitoring & Operations, and Return) that provide operational involvement and support to each portfolio company without overwhelming the management team. Transom Capital invests in businesses across multiple industries where its unique team of professionals can bring the experience, energy, and expertise required to maximize the value-added to each company. Transom Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in Seattle. More information is available at www.transomcap.com.

