Breaking News
Home / Top News / ShelterLogic Corporation Acquires Outdoor Products Division of Transom Bravo Holdings Corp.

ShelterLogic Corporation Acquires Outdoor Products Division of Transom Bravo Holdings Corp.

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 19 mins ago

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transom Bravo Holdings Corp. (“Bravo Sports” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Transom Capital Group and global leader in the recreational and sporting goods markets, announces the divestiture of its Outdoor Products Division (“Outdoor Division”) to ShelterLogic Corporation.

The Outdoor Division is a designer, innovator, manufacturer and marketer of shade canopies, outdoor chairs and related accessories.  Products from this division are sold under brands such as QuikShade, Solo, Shade Tech, Moto Shade and GO. These brands complement ShelterLogic’s existing product lines of shelters and framed canopies for residential and commercial use.

“As we continue to focus on organic growth with our Action Sports Division, the transaction with ShelterLogic is mutually beneficial to both parties,” said Leonardo Pais, CEO of Bravo Sports.  “With Transom Capital Group, our focus has been to realize the value of the Outdoor Division, after building it over the last 20 years into the innovation leader in instant shade canopies, and this transaction accomplishes that goal.”

“We are excited to continue our investment strategy with Bravo Sports and to build a world-class action sports business with this platform. We know our Outdoor Division’s industry leading brands and market position will find a great home in ShelterLogic and provide the team and that company with great opportunities for growth and success,” said James Oh, Principal of Transom Capital Group.

Sell-side advisors included D.A. Davidson as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig as M&A and debt counsel.

ABOUT BRAVO SPORTS: Bravo Sports, has a stable of market-leading brands, including: Pro-Tec™, Sector 9™, Kryptonics™, Nutcase Helmets, Gullwing™, Rad Wheels™, Vision™, Variflex™, Satellite™, Maple™, Channel One™, Static™, Ten-Eighty™, Hyper™, ONE Industries™, SixSixOne™, Airzone™, PlayWheels™, Pulse Performance Products™, Pulse Safe Start™; to go along with industry-leading licenses with outstanding partners like Marvel™, Nickelodeon™, Disney/Pixar™, Sanrio™, Dreamworks™, Darkstar™, and Speed Demons™.

ABOUT TRANSOM CAPITAL GROUP

Transom Capital Group is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with an operational focus to private equity investing in the lower-middle-market. The Transom Capital team has a proven track record of investing in, restructuring, monitoring and growing lower-middle-market businesses for the long-term. Key to this success is its unique hands-on approach to partnership and proprietary ARMOR℠ value creation process (Acquisition, Restructuring, Monitoring & Operations, and Return) that provide operational involvement and support to each portfolio company without overwhelming the management team. Transom Capital invests in businesses across multiple industries where its unique team of professionals can bring the experience, energy, and expertise required to maximize the value-added to each company. Transom Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in Seattle. More information is available at www.transomcap.com.

John Williams
Scoville Public Relations
206-625-0075 x1 (direct)

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.