Solutions 30 wins major contract with a major German telecoms operator

Solutions 30, Europe’s leading provider of solutions for New Technologies, today announced a major new multi-year contract with a leading German telecoms operator for broadband internet access lines. Valued at up to €40 million in annual revenue, the contract marks a big step in the Solutions 30 group’s development and confirms the relevance of our strategy in Germany.

Solutions 30 was selected as the leading partner of this German operator for the installation and operational maintenance of broadband internet lines on its behalf. 330 technicians will be assigned to the project on a staged basis and operations will ramp up gradually under the contract in 15 regions in Germany to mid-2018.

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Executive Board of Solutions 30 said: ” This contract is a strategic step forward towards consolidating our position in the German market. We are consolidating our leadership in Europe as we continue to implement our strategy of duplicating our tried-and-tested business model in France in the international market. Building on this commercial win, a new subsidiary, Solutions 30 Communication GmbH, will consolidate all our German business and further structure our presence across the Rhine.”

“As of the first half of 2017, Germany is our second-largest market with significant growth potential,” according to Karim Rachedi, CEO. “The contract not only rewards our aggressive sales strategy, but also highlights the strength of our organisation and the premium quality of our processes and services. It heralds exciting new opportunities for the group. Our selection as the No. 1 partner of the leading German telecoms operator takes our business to the next level and reaffirms our goals for further expansion in the high-speed and very-high-speed internet access market in Germany.”About SOLUTIONS 30

The SOLUTIONS 30 Group is Europe’s leading provider of Solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to make the technological changes that transform our daily lives accessible for everyone, individuals and businesses alike: yesterday computers and the Internet, today, digital; tomorrow, the technologies that will make the world ever more connected in real time. Since its founding, the Group has handled more than 10 million calls by drawing on a network of 3,700 regional technicians. SOLUTIONS 30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain. SOLUTIONS 30 S.E.’s capital comprises 20,440,516 shares, with an identical number of theoretical and exercisable voting rights.

Solutions 30 S.E. is listed on the Alternext market – ISIN FR0012750586 – code ALS30, eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan, and on the Frankfurt stock exchange on the Xetra electronic system (ISIN FR0010263335 – code EO2)

For more information, go to www.solutions30.com

SOLUTIONS 30 CONTACTS:

SOLUTIONS 30 EDIFICE COMMUNICATION Nezha Calligaro | Cash Manager Samuel Beaupain | Press Relations +352 (0)2 648 19 17 +33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | [email protected] GENESTA Finance Hervé Guyot Nathalie Boumendil | Investor Relations +33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | [email protected] +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | [email protected]

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2be1f37c-849b-45cc-9d00-50a4d4e4b00d