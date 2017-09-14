Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong CPI Data, Good for USD, Bad for Gold

Gold retreated to its lowest level in 1 ½ weeks on Wednesday in response to a jump in the U.S. Dollar Index. Weaker stock prices probably prevented further losses. December Comex Gold futures settled at $1328.00, down $4.70 or -0.35%. Low volatility in …
