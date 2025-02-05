VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is providing an update on the progress of the Premier Gold Project following an initial review conducted by President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Currie and his management team.

Due to the limited availability of trained labour, underground development has commenced later than expected, with slower advancement than anticipated. As a result, the previously outlined timeline for the re-start of mill operations is no longer achievable. The Company now projects ore throughput to commence in July 2025. A revised schedule and budget are currently being finalized to reflect this updated timeline.

Mr. Currie commented: “Following my initial review, the mill and deposit are both expected to perform in line with prior guidance. However, the delay in development will result in a working capital shortfall. As such, we are actively engaged in discussions with our major shareholders, debt providers, and bankers to address the funding gap. We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and support of our stakeholders as we navigate through this challenging time.”

Ascot remains committed to transparent and timely communication with its shareholders, stakeholders, and the broader investment community. While the Company is in discussions regarding potential financing solutions, there is no certainty that sufficient capital will be raised. The Company thanks all stakeholders for their ongoing support as we work toward the successful advancement of the Premier Gold Project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

James A. (Jim) Currie

President and CEO

For further information contact:

KIN COMMUNICATIONS INC. Email: AOT@kincommunications.com Phone: 604-684-6730

About Ascot

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQX under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine, which poured first gold in April 2024 and is located on Nisga’a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company’s web site at www.ascotgold.com .

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information