AUD/USD advances towards 0.7300 as market sentiment improves, US data eyed

AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high after a three-week downtrend. US stimulus chatters, geopolitical headlines battle Fed tapering concerns. China’s Evergrande, fears over US debt ceiling …
