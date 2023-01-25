With inflation pressures broadening yet further, the RBA can’t afford to pause its rate hikes in February as some investors had been betting.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Hits Highest Level Since August on Hot Inflation Data - January 24, 2023
- Australian Dollar Jumps on Hot CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD? - January 24, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls emerge again following high volatility event - January 24, 2023